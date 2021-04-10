Iowa Secures Point with Late Comeback in 5-4 OT Loss to Chicago

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (9-9-4-0, 22 pts.) fell one goal short of a comeback win falling in overtime 5-4 to the Chicago Wolves (15-4-0-1, 31 pts.) in front of 3,523 fans at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night. Rookie forwards Matt Boldy and Mitchell Chaffee scored 42 seconds apart in the final two minutes of regulation to force OT. The marker was Chaffee's first professional goal.

For the seventh game in a row, the Wild scored the game's first goal. At 8:31 of the first period, defenseman Louie Belpedio sent a cross-ice pass to forward Will Bitten at the back post, who beat Wolves' goaltender Antoine Bibeau (35 saves). Forward Mitch McLain collected the secondary assist.

At the end of the first period, Iowa led 1-0 but Chicago was on top in shots 13-11.

The Wild extended their lead to 2-0 at 2:46 of the second period. Forward Gabriel Dumont fed linemate Damien Giroux at the top of the left circle and his wrist shot found the back of the net. Forward Gerry Mayhew grabbed the second assist on the power play marker.

Chicago got on the scoreboard at 6:07 of the second period and cut Iowa's lead back to one goal. Forward Anthony Richard carved in on a breakaway and beat Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau (31 saves) over his glove to make it 2-1. The Wolves netted an equalizer to tie it 37 seconds later on the power play. Forward Phil Tomasino zipped a shot from the right circle off the left post and in to level the score 2-2.

The score remained tied 2-2 into the second intermission. Chicago outshot Iowa 15-13 in the second period and 28-24 in total after 40 minutes of play.

The Wolves gained their first lead of the weekend at 2:54 of the third period. Forward Dominik Bokk beat Baribeau from the right circle putting Chicago ahead 3-2.

Chicago extended their lead with a short-handed goal at 9:10 of the third period. Forward Sheldon Rempal's shot bested Baribeau bringing the lead to 4-2 Wolves.

At 18:09 of the third period with the Wild net empty for an extra attacker, Wild defenseman Calen Addison sent a cross-ice pass to Boldy at the right faceoff dot and his one-timer found the top right corner to make it 4-3. Dumont notched the secondary assist on Iowa's second power play goal of the contest.

42 seconds later, Chaffee parked in front of the Chicago net and deflected an Addison shot from the right point past Bibeau for his first professional goal. Chaffee's late marker to tie the game 4-4 was the second goal of the period Iowa scored with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

Headed into overtime, the Wild outshot the Wolves 15-6 in the third period and had an edge in total shots 39-34 after 60 minutes.

After Iowa killed off a four-on-three power play to start overtime, Chicago forward Sean Malone tucked home a rebound off of Baribeau's left pad, sealing the game 5-4 for the Wolves.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 39-36 in total shots, but Chicago had the only two shots on goal in overtime. The Wild capitalized on two of their seven power play chances and the Wolves went 1-5 on the man-advantage. Iowa's franchise record penalty kill streak came to an end at 30 straight effective kills.

Iowa carries a 5-0-2 record in their past seven games into their next contest with the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 13 at Wells Fargo Arena.

