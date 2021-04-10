Tonight's Hershey Bears Road Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed
April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that Saturday's Hershey at Lehigh Valley game will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.
Hershey's home game versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday remains on as scheduled.
