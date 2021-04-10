Tonight's Hershey Bears Road Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed

April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that Saturday's Hershey at Lehigh Valley game will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.

Hershey's home game versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday remains on as scheduled.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.