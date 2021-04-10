Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA- April 10, 2021) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center.

Hershey Bears (13-5-2-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-3-2-1)

April 10, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #21 | PPL Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linesmen: Tyler Loftus (#11), Tom George (#61)

DOWNLOAD: AHL MEDIA KIT (Rosters, stats, and standings)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday evening in Newark. Hershey got goals from Matt Moulson, Shane Gersich, and Joe Snively, and the Bears fired 50 shots at Devils goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The Bears had a season-high nine power plays, striking once on the man-advantage, and Zach Fucale earned his sixth win of the season between the pipes with 21 saves, including several timely stops in the closing minutes of the win. The Phantoms were also in action earlier this week in Newark, falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Devils on Monday evening. Linus Hogberg had his first AHL goal for the Phantoms, but Binghamton shooters went 3-for-3 in the shootout to give the Devils the extra point.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

Hershey is 4-1-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season and 7-1-0-0 versus Binghamton, but the Bears have had a more difficult time with the Phantoms, going just 2-3-2-0 versus Lehigh Valley. Hershey is 1-2-0-0 at the PPL Center this season with their last visit coming on Mar. 31, a 4-1 loss. Tyson Foerster leads the Phantoms with seven points (3g, 4a) in just six games versus Hershey, while defender Derrick Pouliot, just recalled to Philadelphia's Taxi Squad, has three game-winning goals and six points versus the Bears this season. The Phantoms are 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games, while the Bears are 7-3-0-0. Lehigh Valley holds a strong 6-1-1-0 record on home ice this season, and the club owns the AHL's best penalty kill at 86.7%.

MARTY PARTY:

Hershey defenseman Martin Fehervary has five points (1g, 4a) in the season series versus Lehigh Valley, tied for most on the team with Philippe Maillet (5a). The 2018 Washington 2nd rounder collected 14 points (4g, 10a) over 56 games in his rookie season with Hershey last year, but so far in 2021, he's off to a strong start offensively. Fehervary has assists in three of his past four games, and he leads Hershey blueliners with 11 points (2g, 9a) in 16 games this season. Fehervary's nine assists ranks tied for ninth in the AHL among defenders.

NOTCHING THE ICEBREAKER:

The Bears have scored the game's opening goal 14 times this season, tied with Bakersfield and Ontario for the second most in the AHL. Only Laval (18 times) has scored the opening goal more times than the Bears this season. The Chocolate and White are 10-2-2-0 when they draw first blood, and the Bears have scored first in five of the past six games. In the season series versus the Phantoms, the Bears have scored the opening marker in five of the seven games. The Phantoms have only scored the game's first goal nine times this season, going 8-0-1-0.

INSANE ZANE:

Lehigh Valley goaltender Zane McIntyre is an impressive 4-0-0 versus the Bears this season, posting a 1.72 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage. He has allowed just eight goals versus Hershey in five appearances this year. The former Providence Bruins goaltender is 8-1-2 this season in 12 games with a 2.19 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and one shutout. He is 4-0-1 in his last five starts. McIntyre was teammates with Hershey's Paul LaDue during his collegiate days at North Dakota.

SATURDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT:

Tonight is Hershey's first Saturday night game of the season, and also the Bears first Saturday road game of the year. Hershey is 4-0-1-0 on Saturday's this season, with all games coming in afternoons at GIANT Center. The Phantoms have also been strong on Saturday's this year, going 4-1-1-0. Last season, Hershey went 1-0-1-0 in two Saturday games at Lehigh Valley, with the last visit coming on Nov. 9, 2019, a 3-2 overtime loss at the PPL Center.

