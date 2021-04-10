Offense Pushes Gulls past Tucson

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 8-6 at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls matched their club record for goals scored in a road game (8, last: Feb. 16, 2019 @ SJ) and continue to lead the AHL in goals scored with 96. The 14 combined goals scored by the two teams marks the most in a game in Gulls history. San Diego has tallied six or more goals in four of their last five games and are averaging six goals per game over that span.

Andrew Agozzino recorded his first multi-goal game (2-1=3) as a member of the Gulls and picked up his ninth point over his last seven games (4-5=9). Agozzino's first period power-play goal moved him into a tie for second most in the AHL with five.

Jacob Perreault picked up three assists to tie the Gulls rookie record for most assists in a game set on three previous occasions (last: Sam Steel, Mar. 13, 2019 @ BAK (1-3=4)). Perreault has multi-point efforts in three of his last four games (2-5=7).

Matt Lorito scored his first multi-goal game (2-0=2) as a Gull and extended his point streak into a third game (3-1=4). Lorito has recorded points in four of his last five games (4-2=6).

Brendan Guhle recorded his first career multi-goal game (2-1=3), scoring his first and second goals of the season while matching his career high for points in a game.

Trevor Zegras netted his fifth goal of the campaign to extend his point streak to three games (3-1=4).

Andrew Poturalski picked up an assist to add to his league leading totals in assists (22) and points (6-22=28).

Vinni Lettieri recorded his seventh multi-point game (1-1=2) of the season and has points in nine of 11 games this season (8-8=16). Lettieri's 1.45 points per game ranks second best in the AHL (min. 10 games played). His goal stood as the game winner marking his third game winning goal of the season, the second most in the AHL.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx collected a pair of assists (0-2=2) for his fourth multi-point game of the season and moved into a tie for sixth in rookie scoring among AHL leaders with 6-10=16 points.

Nikolas Brouillard and Josh Mahura each earned assists.

Lukas Dostal made 46 saves in the effort to extend his winning streak to three games and improve his record to 8-7-0.

San Diego will finish their weekend back-to-back set with the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday, Apr. 10 (7 p.m.) at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Brendan Guhle

On the team's offense

Things were going in tonight, so that was nice. We just put pressure on a team and take good quality shots, things are going to start going in. That's what we did tonight.

On putting shots on net

Yeah, absolutely. We've got to test this guy. I don't think we've played against this guy too many times. So yeah, we're throwing a bunch of pucks at him and things are going in. We just want to keep that message throughout the whole game.

On scoring his first goals of the season

Yeah that was nice. No short of chances, but finally got a couple to go in tonight. Yeah keep building on that and hopefully keep getting some more.

On maintaining leads

I think tonight we got a little too ahead of ourselves. We got to keep the same game. We got to keep getting pucks in deep at the red line. Stay out of the box. We gave them every opportunity to come back, so that's on us. We can't get into that habit of we get up big on teams and everyone's going to try more plays than they normally do or not keeping it simple. If we keep playing our game and playing it hard and getting pucks in deep, then we should be to hold those leads a lot stronger.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I thought our rush game was good, our D were involved in the offense. We put pucks towards the net and added bodies there. That's an effective way for us to play, when we do that, it tends to lead to positive things.

On the odd-man rushes

Well that always starts with your defensive play and the transition game is always key. You take care of business in your zone and then you have to get your feet moving. They do a good job of back pressuring the puck so I thought we had some good tempo to our rush game.

On Brendan Guhle

When you're defense, we talk about it, you want them to defend first. From there, with the way Brendan can skate, he is going to be involved in the rush. He's got a good shot and he's broken a lot of sticks lately and tonight, he seemed to be real comfortable involving himself in the play and it paid off for us.

On controlling the lead

The third period should've been the most boring third period of the year. You're on the road, you don't have to do anything special and our lack of discipline showed. We need more composure in key situations. We built ourselves a nice little cushion there and instead of just playing the right way, we thought we could add to it. As usual that doesn't work out.

On discipline

It's very obvious, it's a simple game. There's five minutes left, we take the puck the wrong way and we take penalties so a very young mistake there. There are ways you play the game and we've all been around it for a while. There's some lessons in there, but a very undisciplined finish for us.

