Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 10th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators continue the series against the Manitoba Moose this afternoon at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

The Sens are 7-11-0-0 this season heading into this afternoons matchup.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal this afternoon, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedric Andree, Logan Brown, Joe Carroll, Olivier LeBlanc, Matthew Peca, Merrick Rippon, and Mark Kastelic are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators met the Manitoba Moose for the 3rd and 4th times this season earlier this week resulting in a 3-2 win and a 8-5 loss. The Sens are currently carrying a tally of 14 points in 18 games played, while the Moose have played 22 games thus far in 2021 and have accumulated 20 points. This will be the 3rd game out of 4 against the team during this road trip.

Who to Watch:

Angus Crookshank was drafted by the Senators in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Crookshank recently completed his third season of college eligibility with the University of New Hampshire (Hockey East) Wildcats, where he tied for the team-lead in goals (nine) while tying for second in team scoring with 18 points in 20 games. In his overall 90 collegiate games he recorded 63 points (35 goals). In his first 3 professional games during the last week Crookshank has accumulated 4 points (1 goal).

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 3pm EST and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.

Today's game starts at 3pm EST and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.









