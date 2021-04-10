Werner, Sherwood Stand Tall in 3-0 Blanking of Stars

April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Adam Werner stopped all 16 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season, as the Eagles defeated the Texas Stars, 3-0 on Saturday. Forward Kiefer Sherwood continued his red-hot play, netting a pair of goals, while T.J. Tynan contributed two assists in the victory. The 16 shots by the Stars were the fewest shots allowed by the Eagles this season. A power-play goal by Sherwood in the third period now also gives Colorado at least one power-play goal in each of the Eagles last seven contests.

Colorado would strike first in the contest when a series of impressive passes between Tynan and defenseman Dan Renouf set up Sherwood to one-time a shot from the left-wing circle into the back of the net. The goal was Sherwood's team-leading seventh tally of the season and put the Eagles on top, 1-0 at the 8:46 mark of the first period. Tynan's helper on the play also extended his assist streak to seven consecutive games. Colorado would outshoot Texas, 11-3 in the opening 20 minutes and the Eagles would carry their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Stars would turn up the pressure in the second period, outshooting Colorado, 9-5 in the middle frame. However, some solid saves from Werner would keep the scoresheet clean and the two teams would head to the second intermission with the Eagles still leading, 1-0.

Looking for some breathing room in the third period, Colorado would find it on the power play when Sherwood blasted a one-timer from the circle into the back of the net. The goal extended the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 14:11 mark of the final frame.

Just minutes later, the Eagles would light the lamp yet again, as Renouf fielded a cross-slot pass from Alexandre Fortin at the top of the crease and steered the puck past Stars goalie Adam Scheel. The tally was Renouf's first goal of the season and put Colorado on top, 3-0 with 4:01 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles would outshoot Texas, 17-3 in the final 20 minutes and would hold on to secure the 3-0 victory. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Rookie forward Sampo Ranta made his professional debut in the contest, as the third-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche registered one shot on the night.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at on Sunday, April 11th at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.