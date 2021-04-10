Monsters Set New Franchise Record with 9-2 Victory over Amerks
April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 9-2 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena setting a new franchise record for most goals in a single game. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-5-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Both teams traded goals throughout the first period beginning with Griffin Luce's quick tally for Rochester at 1:37. The Monsters tied the score at 8:28 following a power-play marker from Tyler Angle assisted by Thomas Schemitsch and Jake Christiansen before taking the lead 34 seconds later after Josh Dunne recorded an unassisted goal at 9:02. Matthew Struthers scored his first goal for Cleveland at 13:33 off helpers from Adam Clendening and Christiansen, but Rochester's Steven Fogarty notched a tally at 15:16 cutting the score to 3-2 after 20 minutes. The Monsters offense controlled the middle frame beginning with Carson Meyer at 12:30 assisted by Cliff Pu followed by a tally from Nathan Gerbe at 13:35 off a helper from Tyler Sikura bringing an end to starting Amerks goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's night. Christiansen converted on a power play for the Monsters at 19:56 with feeds from Liam Foudy and Schemitsch bringing the score to 6-2 heading into the final intermission. Cleveland's offense continued rolling into the third period starting with Sikura's power-play tally at 7:48 with helpers from Clendening and Adam Helewka. Schemitsch completed a shorthanded opportunity assisted by Foudy at 9:59 before Foudy went on to score the Monsters fourth power-play goal at 12:13 off feeds from Schemitsch and Christiansen bringing the final score to 9-2.
Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 12 saves for the victory while Rochester's Billy Christopoulos made 5 saves in relief of starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who stopped 22 shots in defeat.
The Monsters return to visit the Rochester Americans again on Wednesday, April 14, with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 3 3 3 - - 9
ROC 2 0 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 36 4/9 2/2 9 min / 3 inf
ROC 14 0/2 5/9 33 min / 11 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 12 2 4-0-0
ROC Luukkonen L 22 5 7-5-2
ROC Christopoulos ND 5 4 0-0-0
Cleveland Record: 9-5-1-0, 2nd Central Division
Rochester Record: 8-6-2-1, 5th North Division
