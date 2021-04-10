Comets Drop Contest to Crunch, 5-1

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets gave up a lead early in the contest in Syracuse tonight and were unable to overcome the deficit during the contest.

The Crunch got onto the board in their first shift. Just 17 seconds into the game after a rebound from a Boris Katchouk shot landed on the stick of an open Taylor Raddysh who fired it in and put the Crunch up 1-0. After the Comets didn't convert on a 5 on 3 advantage, the Crunch would find the back of the net again when defenseman Devante Stephens took a nice pass from Jimmy Huntington and found room passed Hofer to give Syracuse a 2-0 advantage.

The Comets got on the board in the second frame when defenseman Jack Rathbone's one-timer sailed by Crunch goaltender Samuel Montembeault at 2:09. However, the Crunch answered back with a power play goal of their own. During a two-man advantage, Raddysh setup Alex Barre-Boulet for a shot that beat Hofer from the slot putting the Crunch up 3-1 at 4:50. Later, Syracuse extended their lead after a good bounce sent off the stick of Antoine Morand just rolled over the goal-line at 7:06.

In the third period, Katchouk potted a goal to give the Crunch a 5-1 lead at 14:27 from Mitchell Stephens and Alex Green.

The Comets are back in action on Tuesday at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Crunch. Fans can still purchase tickets for the contest by visiting the Utica Comets website.

