April 11 Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the regular-season game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, April 11 at 5:00 p.m. at PPL Center, has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley.

A makeup date has not yet been determined.

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League and due to the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

The Devils return to the ice Saturday, April 17 against the Hershey Bears at 1:00 p.m. inside GIANT Center.

