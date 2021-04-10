April 11 Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed
April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the regular-season game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, April 11 at 5:00 p.m. at PPL Center, has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley.
A makeup date has not yet been determined.
The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League and due to the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.
The Devils return to the ice Saturday, April 17 against the Hershey Bears at 1:00 p.m. inside GIANT Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-1 - Providence Bruins
- April 11 Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Sunday Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Dispatch Providence, 6-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tonight's Hershey Bears Road Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed - Hershey Bears
- Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Reassign Nikita Pavlychev to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose at 6 p.m. on AHLTV - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 10th - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defensemen Bayreuther, Peeke to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Senators Add Curtis Douglas on An Amateur Tryout Agreement - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #23 San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mike Carcone Nets Four Goals In High-Scoring Battle With Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Offense Pushes Gulls past Tucson - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.