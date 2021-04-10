Syracuse Crunch Reassign Nikita Pavlychev to Orlando Solar Bears

April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch reassign forward Nikita Pavlychev to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Pavlychev, 24, played in four games with the Crunch recording one assist. He has also skated in 10 games with Orlando this season tallying two goals and two assists. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound center played in 137 career games with Penn State from 2016 to 2020 registering 70 points (36g, 34a). He finished his collegiate career with the Nittany Lions ranking fifth all-time with 12 power-play goals.

Pavlychev was selected in the seventh round (197th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 NHL Draft. He was signed to an AHL contract by the Crunch in August.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.