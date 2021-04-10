American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their games scheduled for tonight vs. the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #249) and Sunday, April 11 vs. the Binghamton Devils (AHL Game #137) have been postponed.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #249 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley - from Sat., Apr. 10 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #137 - Binghamton at Lehigh Valley - from Sun., Apr. 11 to TBD
