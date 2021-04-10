Blue Jackets Reassign Defensemen Bayreuther, Peeke to Taxi Squad

April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defensemen Gavin Bayreuther and Andrew Peeke to the Taxi Squad from the Monsters. In ten appearances for Cleveland this season, Bayreuther supplied 1-9-10 with 11 penalty minutes and a -2 rating while Peeke tallied 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in seven appearances for Columbus this year and added 0-2-2 with a -3 rating in six appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Concord, NH, Bayreuther, 26, posted 2-3-5 with ten penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 19 NHL appearances for the Dallas Stars during the 2018-19 season. In 208 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-21, Bayreuther contributed 23-78-101 with 91 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Prior to his professional career, Bayreuther supplied 35-76-111 with 92 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 142 NCAA appearances for St. Lawrence University spanning four seasons from 2014-17. During the 2012-13 season, Bayreuther additionally notched 9-24-33 with 43 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 60 appearances for the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Fargo Force.

A 6'3", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Parkland, FL, Peeke, 22, was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 1-4-5 with four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 28 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. In 2019-20, Peeke contributed 5-11-16 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 29 AHL appearances for the Monsters. Prior to his professional career, Peeke registered 12-40-52 with 62 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 119 NCAA appearances for the University of Notre Dame spanning three seasons from 2016-19 and served as team captain during the 2018-19 campaign. In one season of USHL action, Peeke registered 4-26-30 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 56 appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers in 2015-16. In 2018, Peeke helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.