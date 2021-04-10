NFL, MLB, CFL stats



American Hockey League

American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for tonight vs. the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #249) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #249 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley - from Sat., Apr. 10 to TBD

