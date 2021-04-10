American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for tonight vs. the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #249) has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #249 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley - from Sat., Apr. 10 to TBD
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021
- Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Reassign Nikita Pavlychev to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose at 6 p.m. on AHLTV - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 10th - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defensemen Bayreuther, Peeke to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Senators Add Curtis Douglas on An Amateur Tryout Agreement - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #23 San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mike Carcone Nets Four Goals In High-Scoring Battle With Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Offense Pushes Gulls past Tucson - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.