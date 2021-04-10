Rocket Sneak Past Marlies 4-3

SCORING SUMMARY

Laval: L. Dauphin (3) (R. Harvey-Pinard, G. Olofsson), L. Dauphin (4) (R. Harvey-Pinard, J. Lucchini), M. Pezzetta (2) (J. Brook) (T. Paquette-Bisson (1) (Y. Veilleux)

Goaltender: V. Demchenko (19/22)

Toronto: T. Gaudet (8) (Unassisted), K. Kossila (4) (J. McKenna, N. Hoefenmayer), T. Gaudet (9) (T. Liljegren, C. Rosén)

Goaltender: I. Scott (24/28)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Tyler Gaudet put the Marlies on the board unassisted at 5:28 of the second period and later scored at 17:21 of the third period. Gaudet is tied for 13th in goals (9) overall. Gaudet has three unassisted goals this season, leading the AHL.

Kalle Kossila scored at 12:49 of the second period. He has points (2-2-4) in two consecutive games. Kossila has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) this season.

Jeremy McKenna recorded the primary assist on Kossila's second period goal. McKenna has seven point (3 goals, 4 assists) in 15 games with the Marlies.

Noel Hoefenmayer registered the secondary assist on Kossila's second period goal. This was Hoefenmayer's second assist this season.

Timothy Liljegren had the primary assist on Gaudet's third period goal. Liljegren has nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games this season.

Calle Rosén picked up the secondary assist on Gaudet's third period goal. He has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 19 games with the Marlies.

Ian Scott stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced in his first start of the season. He is now 0-1-0-0 on the season with a 4.17 goals against average and 0.857 save percentage. This was Scott's first start since May 21, 2019 with Prince Albert (WHL). This was his second start with the Toronto Marlies. His first start was on April 15, 2018 in a 4-3 win over Belleville.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the power play. Toronto's penalty kill at home (84.8) is ranked seventh overall.

Laval had a 28-22 edge in shots in all situations. Tyler Gaudet led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 10-11-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 1-2-0-1 against the Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

Trailing after 1 2-4-0-1

Tied after 2 3-2-0-0

Did not score a power play goal 5-8-0-0

Allow a power play goal 9-4-0-0

Outshot by opponent 4-4-0-1

Saturday 0-4-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 9 (Gaudet)

Assists 12 (Agostino)

Points 19 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila)

Shots 55 (Agostino)

+/- +11 (Gaudet)

PIMS 43 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On Ian Scott:

Ian did a great job. If you take into consideration how long it's been for him to get into a live action game like that against an opponent like that. You could tell in the first period he had some nervous energy and movement, but he settled right in, made some big saves. Then in the second period, he looked very comfortable. It's incredible just how poised and calm he looks back there. Kind of mirrors his personality. For his first game, he should be really proud of that.

On today's game:

The process was in place, the competitiveness was there, the consistency was there. To fight back in the second period the way we did to get the game even after being down, the team showed a lot of character. There was definitely a lot more consistency today.

IAN SCOTT

On his first start since returning from injury:

There's not a lot of words. It's been a long time and I was just happy to be out there again.

On how the game developed for him:

There were definitely a few nerves but at the end of the day, I can trust that I've prepared enough for this and that I've put in the work. A lot of work went on behind the scenes and after a while coming back, I was able just to roll with things.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Apr. 9 Joseph Duszak (D) - Recalled from loan to Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Apr. 8 Timothy Liljegren (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Thursday, April 15 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 at Laval - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 23 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 at Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

