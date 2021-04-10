Game Tonight Postponed
April 10, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that tonight's game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Hershey Bears has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols.
A make-up date has not been determined.
Check out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021
- Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Reassign Nikita Pavlychev to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Condors Host San Jose at 6 p.m. on AHLTV - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 10th - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defensemen Bayreuther, Peeke to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Senators Add Curtis Douglas on An Amateur Tryout Agreement - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #23 San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mike Carcone Nets Four Goals In High-Scoring Battle With Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Offense Pushes Gulls past Tucson - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Game Tonight Postponed
- Lazcynski to Phantoms, Pouliot to Taxi Squad
- Cam York Assigned to Phantoms
- Phantoms Power Play
- Andreoff and Sandin to Phantoms, Twarynski to Taxi Squad