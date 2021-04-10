Texas Beaten by Colorado in 3-0 Shutout

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Colorado Eagles that featured a pair of goals from Kiefer Sherwood. The team is now 2-3-2-0 in seven games against Colorado this year and will wrap up the season series on Sunday afternoon.

Sherwood struck for the second straight game in the first period, opening the scoring for Colorado. The Eagles winger benefitted from a play by defenseman Dan Renouf who skated to the right side of the net and pulled Adam Scheel out of position in the crease. After firing a shot off Scheel's pads, Renouf tossed the puck out to TJ Tynan at the top of the zone before the center slid a blind pass behind his back to Sherwood for a one-timer. The puck blast into the net with 11 minutes left in the opening period.

The second period did not feature any goals, but several chances stopped by Scheel and Eagles goaltender Adam Werner. Tynan had the best look for Colorado as he stripped the puck away on the penalty kill and went down the ice on a shorthanded breakaway. Tynan was halted by Scheel with a brilliant left pad save. Later in the frame, Anthony Louis would strike iron behind Werner as the netminder carried a 13-save shutout performance into the third period and held on with three more stops in the third for his third career shutout.

Texas lost both Nikita Scherbak and Jordan Kawaguchi to injury during the second period and with a shortened bench in the third, the Eagles capitalized. Texas was dealt a pair of penalties halfway through the final period to put them on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. Sherwood connected with Dennis Gilbert and Tynan for another one-timer at the top of the left circle to extend the lead to 2-0. Sherwood has racked up eight goals and five assists for 13 points in nine games this year, while Tynan's two assist night brought him to 14 points (3-11=14) in seven games against Texas.

Renouf added one final dagger in the final five minutes of the game as Alex Fortin slipped a pass over to the right side of the crease for a redirection into a wide-open net. It was Renouf's first goal of the year and Fortin's first point this year.

Scheel stopped 30 shots in his second game of the week but was handed the loss again while Werner's 16 saves were good enough for his third win of the campaign. Texas finished the game without a goal on two power play chances while the Eagles went 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

Texas faces the Eagles to end the weekend tomorrow, Sunday, Apr. 11 at 4:05 p.m. CT for the fourth game this week and final game of an eight-game season series.

