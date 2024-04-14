Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Chas Sharpe

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Chas Sharpe to a two-year AHL contract beginning in the 2024-25 season. He will be on a professional tryout with the Marlies for the remainder of this season.

Sharpe, 20, recorded 53 points (19 goals, 34assists) in 67 games with the Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) this season while serving as captain. The Orillia, Ontario native also led the team in power play assists (16) and shared the team lead in power play goals (10). In 222 career games with Mississauga, the 6'3, 196-pound right-shot defenceman has 31 goals and 85 assist through five seasons.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both theMaple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Martin Jones, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

