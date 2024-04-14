Ads Drop Weekend Finale

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Rem Pitlick had a three-point game to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at BMO Center.

The game was without a goal until the second period. Rockford opened the scoring at 11:20 of the frame. Mike Hardman's shot from the left circle went inside the right post and in for Hardman's 22nd goal of the season.

Milwaukee tied the game at 13:34 of the second stanza. A turnover at center ice sprung Phil Tomasino and Tye Felhaber toward the Rockford goal. Tomasino passed left and Felhaber, who drew two defenders, returned the pass to Tomasino who deked and slid the puck along the ice into the net. It was Tomasino's 10th goal of the season.

The IceHogs reclaimed the lead at 17:06 of the second period. Rem Pitlick's pass from the right wing boards deflected off an Admirals defender in the slot and David Gust snapped the puck into the goal for his 16th marker of the year.

Pitlick scored a power play goal at 5:12 of the third period to give the IceHogs a 3-1 advantage.

The Admirals cut the deficit to one at 9:40 of the third period. Defenseman Jeremy Hanzel's slap shot from the right point bounced off the right leg of IceHogs goalie Jaxson Stauber. Alex Campbell buried the rebound for his second goal of the season. Hanzel picked up his first professional point with the assist. Adam Wilsby was also awarded a helper.

Bryce Kindopp scored an empty-net goal goal at 19:02 of the third period to close the scoring.

The Admirals outshot the IceHogs in the game 27-18. Milwaukee had 16 shots in the third while the IceHogs managed four.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Apr. 17 to host the Manitoba Moose.

