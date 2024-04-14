Griffins Finish Three-Game Weekend with Defeat in Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins finished their three-game weekend with a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday.

Elmer Soderblom (1-1--2) and Amadeus Lombardi (0-2--2) both picked up two points in the contest. The Griffins finished their eight-game series against the Wolves with a 5-2-0-1 record. Grand Rapids currently holds a one-point advantage over the Rockford IceHogs for second place in the Central Division.

A backward pass to Isaac Ratcliffe allowed him to send a shot past Michael Hutchinson and into the net from the high slot for a 1-0 Wolves lead at 8:24 in the opening frame. With the Griffins on the penalty kill, Chicago found its second consecutive tally, as Matt Donovan released a left-point bullet for a 2-0 lead with 6:14 remaining in the period.

Grand Rapids cut the Wolves' lead in half when Soderblom jabbed at the puck while in the crease, which bounced it past Antti Raanta at 15:27.

The start of the second period marked a quick expansion of Chicago's lead, as it collected two goals in a 1:40 span. The Wolves' third goal came when Nathan Sucese buried his second goal in as many games against the Griffins while shorthanded on the doorstep with 19:01 remaining. Hudson Elyunik then capitalized on a turnover in Grand Rapids' zone and fired the disc into the net from the goal mouth, which made it a 4-1 game at 2:39.

The Griffins pulled within two after a loose rebound from Soderblom was rifled into the back of the net by Tyler Spezia in the crease with 2:06 remaining in the frame.

A 2-on-1 rush into Grand Rapids' zone resulted in former Griffin Chris Terry scoring through the five-hole from the right circle at 8:55 in the third period. Cole Schneider added a sixth goal to Chicago's lead while on a power play, as the puck was popped past Hutchinson's blocker from the doorstep with 6:53 remaining. A seventh and final goal for the Wolves came from Max Comtois, who put his own rebound into the net from the crease at 19:30 to give Chicago a 7-2 victory over Grand Rapids.

Notes

- The seven goals conceded by the Griffins was the most the team had given up since November. The loss also marked the worst defeat by goal differential that Grand Rapids had suffered all season.

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2

Chicago 2 2 3 - 7

1st Period-1, Chicago, Ratcliffe 7 (Conacher), 8:54. 2, Chicago, Donovan 4 (Fitzgerald, Melnick), 13:46 (PP). 3, Grand Rapids, Söderblom 13 (Lombardi, Johansson), 15:27. Penalties-Conacher Chi (tripping), 6:37; Kasper Gr (tripping), 12:05; Comtois Chi (tripping), 19:45.

2nd Period-4, Chicago, Sucese 23 (Melnick), 0:59 (SH). 5, Chicago, Elynuik 7 (Sucese), 2:39. 6, Grand Rapids, Spezia 6 (Söderblom, Lombardi), 17:54. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-7, Chicago, Terry 20 (Grimaldi, Donovan), 8:55. 8, Chicago, Schneider 13 (Grimaldi, Fensore), 13:07 (PP). 9, Chicago, Comtois 19 (Sucese, Elynuik), 19:30. Penalties-Newpower Gr (hooking), 12:44.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-12-7-26. Chicago 9-8-14-31.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 2; Chicago 2 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 14-14-3 (31 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Raanta 2-1-4 (26 shots-24 saves).

A-7,216

Three Stars

1. CHI Sucese (goal, two assists); 2. CHI Donovan (goal, assist); 3. CHI Josh Melnick (two assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 35-22-8-4 (82 pts.) / Wed., April 17 at Iowa 8 p.m. EDT

Chicago: 23-33-6-7 (59 pts.) / Fri., April 19 at Rockford 7 p.m. CDT

