Rockford Recalls D.J. King from Indy

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled defenseman D.J. King from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

King, 23, has recorded 11 points (4G, 7A) in 57 games with Indy this season.

The IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center today at 4 p.m.

