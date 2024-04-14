Roos, Sanford, Seney Expected to Miss Time
April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Zach Sanford is expected to miss time pending further medical review after sustaining an upper body injury last night against Milwaukee.
Forward Brett Seney and defenseman Filip Roos are expected to miss tonight's game due to illness.
The IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center today at 4 p.m.
