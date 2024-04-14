Roos, Sanford, Seney Expected to Miss Time

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Zach Sanford is expected to miss time pending further medical review after sustaining an upper body injury last night against Milwaukee.

Forward Brett Seney and defenseman Filip Roos are expected to miss tonight's game due to illness.

The IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center today at 4 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.