Coachella Valley Edges Gulls, 2-1

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 2-1 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena. San Diego's overall record now stands at 25-33-9-1.

Drew Helleson scored for the second straight game, establishing the first goal streak of his AHL career (2-1=3).

Andrew Agozzino tallied his 38th assist of the season, his fourth straight game with a point (3-3=6). He now has 22-38=60 points on the season, his second consecutive 60-point campaign. He sits one point shy of tying the Gulls' all-time single-season record for points (S. Carrick, 32-29=61, 2018-19).

Pavol Regenda earned his 14th assist of the season, giving him points in back-to-back games (1-1=2).

Calle Clang stopped 20-of-22 shots.

The San Diego Gulls wrap up their road trip with back-to-back contests against the Colorado Eagles beginning Tuesday night (7:05 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Drew Helleson

On today's loss to Coachella Valley:

This is a hard building to come into. They play really fast and really hard. I thought we did a good job of staying on top of them, especially in their neutral zone. They are a really fast team and I thought we stifled them a little bit but obviously they got that one late at the end which hurts. I thought we played a pretty good game for the most part. I thought we were the better team tonight and we deserved to come out on top.

On his goal:

(Gulls forward Pavol Regenda) made a great play and drove down the wall and I was calling for it and he just banked it perfectly off the wall. I was just trying to get it on net and luckily it snuck through. (Gulls forward Sasha Pastujov) had a great screen in front. Credits to them or else that play does not happen.

On being paired with Trevor Carrick:

Yeah, Trevor is good offensively. I think we have all seen that throughout the year. I think just kind of feeding off of him a little bit, learning from him, asking questions. He has played a lot of games in this league, and he is the type of guy you can ask a lot of questions to and learn from.

On preparing to face Colorado:

It's not too hard to just put this one behind us. We get on a plane tomorrow to Colorado, so it is a quick turnaround, but we are looking forward to it. We haven't been there yet this year, and they are always a good test for us.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On today's loss to Coachella Valley:

Our big focus right now is trying to stay connected to our game plan as much as we can here through the finish and try to keep getting better. Coachella is a great team. We know that for sure. But I thought we did a lot of good in the game today. I thought that our competitiveness was extremely high, our ability to play within structure was very, very good, specifically within the first two periods. I thought we got a little wayward with our puck play, especially to start the third and it gave them some momentum. Doesn't take much for a team like Coachella to be able to get that break. Unfortunately, they had the edge today. I thought we did a lot of good in the game, though.

On Jan Mysak stepping in for the injured Chase De Leo:

Jan's a versatile player. He can play up or down the lineup and he does a lot of little things well in the game. Of course, you want Chase to be able to go but when it can't happen, that's okay. Fills an opportunity for a guy like Jan to step up and do a great job, which he did.

On Drew Helleson's goal streak and his chemistry with Trevor Carrick:

They were paired together early in the season. We got away from it for a bit just as far as chemistry, dynamic, etc. But for me, I think he's been physical. I think he's been in the opposition's way a lot. I think he's killing a lot of plays, which starts the play for us the other way. Two very similar point shots off a rush, this one off of a delay. Last game, he's the fourth attacker. He has been growing a lot this season. It's good to see him get rewarded on the stat sheet.

On facing Colorado and Coachella Valley in the last four games:

When you've got a team three out of the last five, you're going to certainly get familiar with them and their tendencies. There was a lot in the game today that we looked very prepared for, and we were able to slow them down a bit. I think right now, we just switch gears to Colorado. We've got another very strong opponent that we're going to go play and let's go try to get a little better.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.