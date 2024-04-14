Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff, Whiteout Schedule

Tucson Roadrunners in front of a white out crowd

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced their schedule for the First Round of the Whiteout and the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs after officially clinching home ice advantage in the first round series on Saturday night in a 2-1 win over Colorado at Tucson Arena. (2018 WHITEOUT IMAGES ATTACHED)

The Roadrunners will host all games in the Best-of-Three series at Tucson Arena starting on Wednesday, April 22 with the opponent still to-be-determined.

FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 24 7 p.m.

Friday, April 26 7 p.m.

**Sunday, April 28 7 p.m.

**If Necessary

With three games left in the regular season, Tucson holds a 41-23-3-2 record and currently sits in second place in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners have guaranteed that they will finish no worse than third in the Division for the regular season.

Arizona's Playoff Hockey Tradition returns as the Roadrunners and their fans will Whiteout Tucson Arena for all postseason action while the team dresses in their Black Kachina jerseys for all home playoff games.

This week, the Roadrunners will unveil more of their 2023 Road To The Cup with the announcements of the Whiteout Tour, Dusty's Lucky Dozen and more; featuring local celebrities who also double as Roadrunners fans.

