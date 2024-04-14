Wild's Kessy Suspended for Two Games

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Iowa Wild forward Kale Kessy has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Manitoba on Apr. 13.

Kessy will miss Iowa's games today (Apr. 14) at Manitoba and Wednesday (Apr. 17) vs. Grand Rapids.

