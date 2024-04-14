Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath from Hershey

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

McIlrath, 31, is in his third season with Hershey and his second as the club's captain. He has scored nine points (3g, 6a) over 58 games with the Chocolate and White this season, collecting a team-high 100 penalty minutes. McIlrath was selected as the Eastern Conference playing captain and represented the Bears at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, Calif. in early February. He followed that up by skating in his 600th American Hockey League game on Feb. 17 at Toronto.

The veteran defender led Hershey to the franchise's 12th Calder Cup title last season, playing all 20 playoff games with two points (1g, 1a). In 618 career AHL games, McIlrath has registered 122 points (30g, 92a).

McIlrath has played in one game with the Capitals this season, dropping the gloves versus Vegas on Nov. 14. He skated in six games for the Capitals last season with one assist and seven penalty minutes.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in 73 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 133 penalty minutes.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return to GIANT Center against the Penguins tonight at 5 p.m. for Belco Kids Goalie Mask Night. The first 1,000 fans 12-and-under will receive a goalie mask, courtesy of Belco Community Credit Union. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.