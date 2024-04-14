Reign Down Silver Knights, 5-4

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







After a back-and-forth pair of periods, Andre Lee put the Ontario Reign (40-22-3-4) in front for good with the lone goal of the third period to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (27-35-3-5) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night at Lee's Family Forum.

The Reign's 40th win of the campaign officially cliched the team a home ice position for the opening round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, which will begin on April 24 at Toyota Arena regardless of Ontario's opponent.

Date: April 13, 2024

Venue: Lee's Family Forum - Henderson, NV

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 4 0 1 5 HSK 1 3 0 4

Shots PP ONT 24 0/3 HSK 30 1/5

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Andre Lee (ONT)

2. Samuel Helenius (ONT)

3. Byron Froese (HSK)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Jesper Vikman

Next Game: Wednesday, April 17 at Bakersfield Condors | 6:30 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

