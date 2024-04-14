Reign Down Silver Knights, 5-4
April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
After a back-and-forth pair of periods, Andre Lee put the Ontario Reign (40-22-3-4) in front for good with the lone goal of the third period to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (27-35-3-5) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night at Lee's Family Forum.
The Reign's 40th win of the campaign officially cliched the team a home ice position for the opening round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, which will begin on April 24 at Toyota Arena regardless of Ontario's opponent.
Date: April 13, 2024
Venue: Lee's Family Forum - Henderson, NV
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 4 0 1 5 HSK 1 3 0 4
Shots PP ONT 24 0/3 HSK 30 1/5
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP
Three Stars -
1. Andre Lee (ONT)
2. Samuel Helenius (ONT)
3. Byron Froese (HSK)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Jesper Vikman
Next Game: Wednesday, April 17 at Bakersfield Condors | 6:30 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024
- Nyman's First AHL Helps Firebirds Clip Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley Edges Gulls, 2-1 - San Diego Gulls
- 4-1 Victory over Pens Give Bears Record-Breaking Win - Hershey Bears
- Penguins' Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Finish Three-Game Weekend with Defeat in Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stauber Wins 13th Straight, Hogs Within One Point of Second Place - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce 2023-24 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Ads Drop Weekend Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Finish Weekend with Loss to Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Rout Griffins 7-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Jaroslav Chmelaø Collects First AHL Goal as Wolf Pack Cruise Past Checkers 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fogarty, Jones Power Iowa to 4-3 Win over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Gaudette Nets Two More, Keeps T-Birds' Playoff Hopes Alive - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Stumble in Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Roos, Sanford, Seney Expected to Miss Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Chas Sharpe - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff, Whiteout Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wild's Kessy Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Blues Sign F Dylan Peterson to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Hogs Gear up for Third Game of Weekend - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Host Checkers in Potential Playoff Preview - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Rockford Recalls D.J. King from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Colorado Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss to Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 5-4 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Clinch Playoff Home Ice with 2-1 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-4, to Ontario Reign - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.