Checkers Stumble in Hartford

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers couldn't quite make it a perfect run against the Wolf Pack this season, dropping the season-series finale 5-2.

After a scoreless first, the visitors broke the ice quickly in the middle frame thanks to a beautiful individual effort from Casey Fitzgerald. That lead was short-lived, though, as a string of special teams success led the Wolf Pack to blow things open - two power-play tallies and a shorthanded conversion later, the home side held a 3-1 advantage going into the final frame.

Hartford kept its foot on the gas with two more strikes to start the third, and despite a Rasmus Asplund goal late in regulation, it was too little, too late for the Checkers.

NOTES

The Checkers finished their season series against Hartford with a 7-1-0-0 record ... Today snapped a three-game winning streak and an eight-game point streak for Charlotte ... This was the Checkers' first regulation loss on the road since March 1 ... Today was Spencer Knight's first regulation loss since March 9 and his second since Feb. 2 ... Fitzgerald has points in back-to-back games ... Today snapped a three-game perfect streak on the penalty kill for Charlotte ... Asplund has points in four straight games and goals in two straight ... Samoskevich is on a four-game point streak ... Mike Benning has helpers in back-to-back games ... Ryan McAllister, Riley Bezeau, Cam Morrison, Kai Schwindt, Brendan Perlini, Evan Nause, Andy Welinski, Lucas Carlsson, Mack Guzda and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte

