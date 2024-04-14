Fogarty, Jones Power Iowa to 4-3 Win over Manitoba
April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Peyton Jones stopped 36-of-39 shots to earn his first career AHL win as the Iowa Wild held off the Manitoba Moose by a 4-3 score on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Steven Fogarty recorded two goals and two assists in the win.
Luke Toporowski kicked off the scoring for Iowa on the power play 10:37 into the game. Daemon Hunt fired a point shot on goal that Steven Fogarty tipped off the pads of Collin Delia (11 saves) and Toporowski buried the rebound.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 9-7 in the first period.
Kevin Conley set up Simon Johansson on a 2-on-1 for a finish along the ice at 15:23 of the middle frame. Fogarty earned a secondary assist on the play.
Fogarty put the Wild up 3-0 with just 10 seconds remaining in the second period. After Toporowski tucked a pass to the front from behind the net, Sammy Walker chipped the puck through the crease for Fogarty to swat home.
The Moose outshot the Wild 24-13 through 40 minutes of play.
Fogarty corralled a centering pass from Joël Teasdale and slipped a shot under the glove of Delia 4:34 into the third. Johansson earned his second assist of the game on the goal.
Kyle Capobianco ended the shutout 1:22 later from the right hash.
Ville Heinola pulled Manitoba within two goals with a shot from the right point at 11:41 of the third.
C.J. Suess scored with 1:53 remaining and Delia pulled in favor of the extra attacker, but Jones held off a late flurry of shots to seal the win.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 39-15. The Wild finished 2-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off all three Moose power plays.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m.
