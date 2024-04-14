Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (24-37-4-3; 55 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (32-33-2-1; 67 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend set against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on Sunday at 2 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 34-19-2-2 (17-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-9-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Manitoba eliminated Iowa from postseason contention in a 7-4 decision at Canada Life Centre on Saturday afternoon... Michael Milne, Caedan Bankier, Steven Fogarty, and David Spacek each scored for Iowa... Peyton Jones stopped 32-of-37 shots for the Wild... Thomas Milic turned aside 30-of-34 shots for the Moose

2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba

TEAM NOTES

SHORTHANDED DROUGHT: Iowa allowed a shorthanded goal for the first time in 19 games on Saturday... The Wild had last allowed a shorthanded goal on Feb. 21 against Rockford... Iowa gave up two shorthanded goals for the second time this season (Dec. 23 vs. Manitoba)

EARLY DEFICITS: Iowa has conceded at least one first period goal in seven consecutive games... Opponents have scored two first period goals in three of the last four games... The Wild have been outshot in the first period in three consecutive games and six of the last seven

POWER PLAY CONVERSIONS: Iowa scored two power-play goals in Saturday's loss to Manitoba... The Wild were previously 7-2-0-0 when converting twice on the man advantage... One of those losses came to Manitoba in a 7-4 defeat on Dec. 20 at Wells Fargo Arena

RECENT NOTABLES

Liam Öhgren recorded his first NHL points with a goal and an assist at San Jose on Saturday night

Jack Peart recorded his first AHL point with an assist against Manitoba on Saturday

Kale Kessy eclipsed the 900 career AHL PIM mark with 14 PIM on Saturday

Kristian Reichel notched his first career AHL hat trick and four-point game for Manitoba on Saturday to go along with a career-best plus-5 rating

STREAK EXTENSIONS

Michael Milne and Sammy Walker each extended career-long point streaks in Saturday's game against Manitoba

Milne scored Iowa's first goal to extend his point streak to four games (2-4=6)

Sammy Walker assisted on David Spacek's third period goal to extend his point streak to seven games (2-6=8)

Walker exceeded his previous career-high of five consecutive games with a point, reached two other times in his AHL career, with an assist on Tuesday

Walker leads Iowa in points (43) and assists (29), and ranks third in goals (14)

Walker leads Iowa with 170 shots

