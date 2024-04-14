Moose Finish Weekend with Loss to Iowa

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (32-34-2-1) rematched with the Central Division's Iowa Wild (25-37-4-3) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 7-4 victory against Iowa yesterday.

Iowa opened the scoring 10:37 into the contest with a power play goal from Luke Toporowski. Daemon Hunt grabbed the puck at the point and put a shot on goal. Collin Delia kicked out the left pad to make the save, but the rebound popped free to Toporowski, who potted it into the empty net. Iowa's power play goal was the lone scoring play in the opening frame. Manitoba ended the period outshooting Iowa 9-7, but trailed 1-0. Delia posted six stops, while Peyton Jones, making his second consecutive start, ended with nine.

The Wild found the back of the net at the 15:23 mark of the second with a four-on-four tally from Simon Johansson. Kevin Conley took off down the ice on an odd-man rush and fed the pass through a Moose defender. Johansson was waiting and slid the disc past Delia. Iowa pushed ahead 3-0 with a goal on the man-advantage from Steven Fogarty. The Wild scrummed an offensive zone draw and Fogarty got the final touch to lift the puck over the pad of Delia. Manitoba outshot Iowa to the tune of 15-6 in the second stanza, but was down 3-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Iowa went ahead 4-0 with a second tally from Fogarty in the third stanza. The centreman found his way into open ice and swept a loose puck around Delia. The Moose got on the board shortly after with a marker from Kyle Capobianco. The defenceman gained the zone, made a slick move to the inside lane, and beat Jones with a quick shot. Manitoba drew within a pair off the stick of Ville Heinola with eight minutes to go. Capobianco fired the pass along the line and Heinola drew back to send a snap shot on net that eluded a screened Jones. With the Moose down a pair, Delia was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit paid off and the Moose got within a goal from C.J. Suess. Jeff Malott fought through the crowd in front and pushed the puck through traffic. Suess skated into the pile and sent the disc home past Jones. Despite pressure and chances the rest of the way, Manitoba wasn't able to draw any closer and fell 4-3. Delia was hit with the loss and registered 11 stops, while Jones picked up his first AHL win and made 36 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Ashton Sautner (Click for full interview)

"We've been through a lot. We had a stretch there that none of us wanted to be in. We dug deep as a group and that showed a lot about our team. In my years of playing, I've never been through something like that. The way we came out of it and where we are sitting now is pretty remarkable."

Statbook

Kyle Capobianco has points in three straight games with six points (2G, 4A)

Dawson Barteaux has points in two straight games with three points (3A)

C.J. Suess has points in three straight games with three points (2G, 1A)

What's Next?

The Moose head on the road to take on the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, April 17. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.