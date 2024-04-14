Preview: Hogs Gear up for Third Game of Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A busy weekend for the Rockford IceHogs rolls on with the second matchup in as many days against the Central Division Champion Milwaukee Admirals. Today is the third game of a three-game weekend for the IceHogs in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

The Hogs had won three straight before a 3-2 setback to the Admirals last night at the BMO Center. Rockford has won 17 of its last 21 games and holds firmly onto third place in the division standings. Defense has been one of the calling cards for the Hogs as of late, as Rockford has kept the opposition to three goals or fewer in eight consecutive games. Tonight's probable starter in net, Jaxson Stauber, has held opponents to one goal or fewer in each of his last three starts, including a 27-save shutout against Grand Rapids on Friday. Stauber currently owns a 12-game win streak, the longest of any goaltender in IceHogs AHL history.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14 AT 4PM: FAMILY PACK NIGHT + HAMMY'S BIRTHDAY

Come party with Hammy and a bunch of his favorite mascot friends for Hammy's birthday on our final Meijer Family Pack game of the season! Family Packs start at just $40 and include tickets, pizza, soft drinks, souvenir cups, and parking.

Family Pack games are proudly presented by Meijer, WTVO 17, FOX 39 and B103.

Mascots scheduled to join Hammy's birthday celebration include Arvee (Rock Valley College), Buckaroo & Cheese Fries (Beef-A-Roo), Poopsie (Beloit Sky Carp), Rocky (Rockford Park District), Roscoe (Milwaukee Admirals), Rusty (Chicago Steel), Sock Monkey (Midway Village), and Victor E. Huskie (Northern Illinois University).

Rockford: 36-25-5-2, 79 points (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 45-21-1-1, 92 points (1st, Central Division)

Last Game: 3-2 Loss to Milwaukee (Apr. 13)

A spirited comeback fell short for Rockford in a 3-2 loss to Milwaukee last night at the BMO Center. Zach Sanford scored a shorthanded goal with under six minutes left in regulation to bring the Hogs within one goal, but Rockford failed to capitalize on a 6-on-4 advantage, and Milwaukee won the day.

Phil Tomasino scored just over a minute into the first period to give Milwaukee an early 1-0 lead. Rockford's Rem Pitlick eventually answered with his 20th goal of the season later in the first.

Tomasino would go on to score again in the third after Cal O'Reilly found the back of the net in the second period. Last night's contest was a physical affair that featured 62 combined penalty minutes and two fights between the sides.

Roster Moves

On Saturday, the IceHogs added Martin Misiak on an ATO from the junior ranks. Misiak, 19, was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks and spent the 2023-24 season with the Erie Otters in the OHL tabbing 47 points (23G, 24A) in 60 games. The Hogs also recalled defenseman D.J. King from the Indy Fuel. King has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 55 games with Indy this season and appeared in preseason action for Rockford.

Sensational Seney

Brett Seney is assembling a historic season with 60 points (22G, 38A) so far in 2023-24. With an assist on Friday night, he became just the sixth player in the IceHogs AHL era to reach 60 points, and his 60 points are the most by a winger in Rockford's AHL history. Seney's 60 points are tied for eighth in the AHL, and his 11 power-play goals are tied for sixth. Seney could be the first IceHogs player to finish in the top 20 of league scoring since Brandon Pirri lead the league with 75 points (22G, 53A) in 76 games. Seney's point total this season is a new career high.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won 12 straight starts and is unbeaten in his last 13 games. His 12-game win streak surpasses the previous IceHogs AHL franchise record set at seven games by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25, 2014. In 10 of his last 12 wins, the second year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .925 save percentage in that span. His 17-7-2-1 record, 2.80 goals-against average, and .903 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee - OTL 2-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee - SOL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee - W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee - L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee - W 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee - W 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee - SOW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee - L 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

78-72-11-13

