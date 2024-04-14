Silver Knights Fall, 5-4, to Ontario Reign
April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 5-4, on Saturday night at Lee's Family Forum.
Ontario took an early 2-0 lead on goals from Carl Grundstrom and Jacob Doty.
Defenseman Brandt Clarke extended the Reign's lead to 3-0 at the 6:06 mark of the first period.
Henderson cut the lead to 3-1 on a shorthanded goal by Jett Jones. Daniel D'Amato entered the zone, dropped a pass to Jones at the top of the circle, who fired it to the blocker side.
Ontario quickly regained a three goal advantage when Hayden Hodgson scored.
The Silver Knights made it a two goal deficit once again on a goal by Grigori Denisenko. Denisenko gained the zone down the wing and wired a wrist shot that found its way past the goal line.
Henderson cut the lead to 4-3 on a power-play goal by Ryan Dzingel. Dzingel received a pass from Dysin Mayo just above the face-off dot and let a wrist shot go that found the net glove side. Mathieu Cataford also picked up an assist on the goal.
The Silver Knights tied the game at four when Byron Froese found the scoresheet. After finding a loose puck, Froese snuck into the slot and backhanded a shot past the Ontario Goaltender.
Just before the 9:00 minute mark of the third period, Ontario took a 5-4 lead on a goal from Andre Lee. Lee's goal would hold up as the game-winner.
The Silver Knights are back in action next Friday, April 19 for their final home game of the season at Lee's Family Forum. The team will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Knight.
