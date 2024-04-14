Moose Announce 2023-24 Player Award Winners

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced its 2023-24 player award winners this afternoon prior to today's final regular season home game.

FloForm Countertops Most Valuable Player Award - Kristian Reichel

Reichel, 25, is fifth on the Moose with 38 points (21G, 17A) in 68 games this season. The Litvinov, Czech Republic native set new career highs in points, goals and assists this season. Reichel's 21 goals are tied for the team-lead and sixth in the AHL since Dec. 10. The sixth-year Moose is tied for the team-lead with two shorthanded goals and is tied for sixth in franchise history with six in his career. Since Jan. 24, Reichel's 30 points (16G, 14A) in 34 games leads the team. Reichel has appeared in 282 career games with the Moose, which is 14th on the franchise's all-time list.

2022-23 Winner: Declan Chisholm

Best Defenceman Award - Kyle Capobianco

Capobianco, 26, currently leads AHL defencemen with 52 points (12G, 40A) in 67 games this season. He is the third defenceman in Moose history to reach 50 points and has the sixth-most in a single season by a defender. Capobianco already set career highs in goals, assists and points this season and his 40 assists lead AHL defencemen. The Mississauga, Ont. product has accumulated a plus-30 rating which is tied for second among the league's defenders and is currently the best by a Moose skater all-time.

2022-23 Winner: Leon Gawanke

Rookie of the Year Award - Brad Lambert & Nikita Chibrikov

Lambert, 20, is tied for the Moose lead with 52 points (20G, 32A) in 62 games this season. He is also second among all AHL rookies in points and has the third-most points all-time by a Moose rookie. Lambert is one of nine rookies in Moose history to score 20 goals in a season. The Lahti, Finland native was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for March when he posted 18 points (4G, 14A) in 13 games.

Chibrikov, 21, is fourth on the Moose with 45 points (17G, 28A) in 68 games. He is ninth among all AHL rookies in points and is tied for the seventh-most points all-time by a Moose rookie. Chibrikov's 17 goals are tied for fourth on the Moose, while his 28 assists are tied for third. The Moscow, Russia product leads the Moose with three shootout goals this season and his seven power play goals are tied with Lambert for the team lead.

2022-23 Winner: Dean Stewart

EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award - Jimmy Oligny

Oligny, 30, is accepting this award for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Last season's AHL Man of the Year continued his work with the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba, hosting families at Moose games. Oligny also continued his support of the True North Youth Foundation and Project 11. Additionally, the Moose captain made multiple appearances throughout the city to speak with youth, spent time at Siloam Mission with his teammates and dedicated time to the Moose Hockey Fights Cancer campaign.

2022-23 Winner: Jimmy Oligny

Fan Favourite Award - Brad Lambert

Lambert dazzled fans right from the drop of the puck this season, opening 2023-24 on a seven-game point streak. Since then, the 2022 Winnipeg Jets first round pick became just the fourth Moose rookie to record over 50 points in a season. Lambert's 162 shots are second on the team and he leads the Moose with 21 points (7G, 14A) on the power play. Lambert was also active in the community spending time with fans at events throughout the season.

2022-23 Winner: Jansen Harkins

The Moose will present the UKG Leading Scorer Award and Three Stars Award at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Manitoba Moose begin their final road trip of the 2023-24 regular season Wednesday, April 17 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

