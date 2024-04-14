Colorado Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss to Tucson

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, AZ. - Tucson forward Ben McCartney scored the game-winning goal with just 5:55 remaining in the third period to give the Roadrunners a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday, completing Tucson's two-game sweep of the Eagles. Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta earned his league-leading 30th win of the season, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Defenseman Corey Schueneman scored Colorado's lone goal, as netminder Ivan Prosvetov suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 33 shots.

The first period would see each team put up eight shots on net, with the Eagles and Roadrunners both going 0-for-1 on the power play and sending the contest to the first intermission still scoreless.

A Tucson power play midway through the second period would see forward Nathan Smith field a pass at the top of the crease before bashing it home, giving the Roadrunners a 1-0 edge at the 11:44 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would generate an answer late in the period, as Schuneman hammered a one-timer from the slot past Tucson goalie Matthew Villalta, tying the contest at 1-1 with 1:27 remaining in the second stanza.

With the score still even at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Roadrunners would reclaim the lead when McCartney collected a rebound in the low slot and lit the lamp, putting Tucson on top 2-1 with only 5:55 left to play in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Prosvetov in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes, but would come no closer, falling by a final of 2-1.

Colorado was outshot by a final count of 33-22, as the Eagles finished the night 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

