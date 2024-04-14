Blues Sign F Dylan Peterson to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed forward Dylan Peterson to a two-year, two-way entry-level contract. The Blues drafted Peterson in the third round, 86th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Peterson will join the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on an amateur tryout contract to conclude the 2023-24 season.

Peterson, 22, just finished his senior season at Boston University, where he posted 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 35 regular-season games and led the team to the 2024 Frozen Four. Across his collegiate career, the 6'4, 192-pound forward complied 60 points (26 goals, 34 assists) and 142 penalty minutes in 119 regular-season games.

