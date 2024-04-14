Stauber Wins 13th Straight, Hogs Within One Point of Second Place

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Jaxson Stauber stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn his 13th straight win in a 4-2 final for the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center. The Hogs scored twice in the second and third periods to cement the win in front of Stauber.

After a scoreless first period, Mike Hardman gave the IceHogs a 1-0 lead halfway through the second frame after netting a wrister from the left circle that beat Milwaukee netminder Troy Grosenick on the glove side and ricocheted off the right post and went bar down (11:20).

The Admirals quickly evened the score 1-1 when Tye Felhaber was released from the penalty box after being charged with a hooking minor at 11:25 and angled the puck to the high slot where Phil Tomasino dangled the puck around Stauber's glove (13:34).

Snagging the lead before heading into the second intermission, David Gust tallied his 16th goal of the season after tipping Rem Pitlick's centering pass into traffic in front of the crease past Grosenick from the low slot, taking a 2-1 lead (17:06).

On the Hogs' sixth power-play opportunity of the contest after Adam Wilsby's delay of game minor at 4:36, the Admirals turned the puck over in their own zone, and Jackson Cates fed a cross-ice pass to the right circle where Pitlick buried a wrist shot behind a diving Grosenick to start the third period by taking a 3-1 lead on the man advantage (5:12).

Milwaukee cut Rockford's lead to 3-2 halfway through the final frame when Stauber made a right pad save to deny Jeremy Hanzel's shot from the right point, and Alex Campbell netted the loose puck from the low slot (9:40).

The Ads pulled Grosenick at 17:31 in favor of the extra skater, and Bryce Kindopp punched in his third empty-netter on the campaign from the right point and sealed the IcHogs' 4-2 win (19:02).

Stauber picked up his 17th win of the season and recorded 25 saves on 27 Milwaukee shots, and Grosenick was hit with the loss, stopping 15 of 18 Rockford shots. Stauber also picked up an assist on Kindopp's goal and now has five points on the season (1G, 4A), including assists in each of his last two games.

American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024

