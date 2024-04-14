P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - Forwards Patrick Brown and Jaxon Nelson scored the first two goals of the game in the Providence Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday evening at the MassMutual Center.

How It Happened

46 seconds into the first period, Oksar Steen zipped a pass from the right circle over to Brown in the slot, where he turned and snapped a shot under the crossbar to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Nelson crashed the net for a rebound off of Trevor Kuntar's shot and tucked the puck in on the backhand, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 10:36 remaining in the first period. John Farinacci was credited with a secondary assist.

Drew Callin pushed the puck forward off the faceoff from the right circle and poked it through the legs of the goaltender, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 6:52 to play in the second frame.

While playing 4-on-3, Adam Gaudette's one-timer from the left circle found the top shelf of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 5:20 left in the second period.

On a 2-on-1, Gaudette fired a shot from the right circle into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead with 9:28 remaining in the third period.

Keean Washkurak scored on the empty net with 51 seconds left in the third frame.

Stats

Nelson's tally was the first of his professional career.

Steen has points in three straight games with four total in that span.

Brown extended his point streak to three games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 34 of the 37 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 1-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, April 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

