Nyman's First AHL Helps Firebirds Clip Gulls

April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 2-1. Forward Jani Nyman scored the game-winner late in the third period to clinch the top spot in the Western Conference.

After a goalless first period, the Gulls were the first team to hit the back of the net. Drew Helleson struck 18 seconds into the second period to give San Diego the lead. The Firebirds answered a few minutes later as Cameron Hughes picked up his 25th goal of the season. Jimmy Schuldt sent the puck behind the net where Hughes grabbed it and wrapped it around into the net. Jacob Melanson earned the secondary assist on the game-tying goal.

With the game tied inside the game's final three minutes, Connor Carrick took a wrist shot from the blue line that was tipped in front of the net by Jani Nyman for his first career American Hockey League goal. Gustav Olofsson was credited with the other assist as the Kraken's second round draft pick in 2022 made his mark.

The Firebirds held on to pick up their 45th win of the season. Coachella Valley was outshot by San Diego 30 to 22. Ales Stezka made 29 saves to secure his 17th win of the season.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.