Nyman's First AHL Helps Firebirds Clip Gulls
April 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 2-1. Forward Jani Nyman scored the game-winner late in the third period to clinch the top spot in the Western Conference.
After a goalless first period, the Gulls were the first team to hit the back of the net. Drew Helleson struck 18 seconds into the second period to give San Diego the lead. The Firebirds answered a few minutes later as Cameron Hughes picked up his 25th goal of the season. Jimmy Schuldt sent the puck behind the net where Hughes grabbed it and wrapped it around into the net. Jacob Melanson earned the secondary assist on the game-tying goal.
With the game tied inside the game's final three minutes, Connor Carrick took a wrist shot from the blue line that was tipped in front of the net by Jani Nyman for his first career American Hockey League goal. Gustav Olofsson was credited with the other assist as the Kraken's second round draft pick in 2022 made his mark.
The Firebirds held on to pick up their 45th win of the season. Coachella Valley was outshot by San Diego 30 to 22. Ales Stezka made 29 saves to secure his 17th win of the season.
The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2024
- Nyman's First AHL Helps Firebirds Clip Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Coachella Valley Edges Gulls, 2-1 - San Diego Gulls
- 4-1 Victory over Pens Give Bears Record-Breaking Win - Hershey Bears
- Penguins' Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Bears - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Finish Three-Game Weekend with Defeat in Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stauber Wins 13th Straight, Hogs Within One Point of Second Place - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Announce 2023-24 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Ads Drop Weekend Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Finish Weekend with Loss to Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Rout Griffins 7-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Jaroslav Chmelaø Collects First AHL Goal as Wolf Pack Cruise Past Checkers 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fogarty, Jones Power Iowa to 4-3 Win over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Gaudette Nets Two More, Keeps T-Birds' Playoff Hopes Alive - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Stumble in Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Roos, Sanford, Seney Expected to Miss Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Chas Sharpe - Toronto Marlies
- Roadrunners Announce First Round Playoff, Whiteout Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wild's Kessy Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Blues Sign F Dylan Peterson to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Hogs Gear up for Third Game of Weekend - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Host Checkers in Potential Playoff Preview - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Rockford Recalls D.J. King from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Colorado Comes up Short in 2-1 Loss to Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 5-4 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Clinch Playoff Home Ice with 2-1 Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-4, to Ontario Reign - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Nyman's First AHL Helps Firebirds Clip Gulls
- Firebirds Win Pacific Division, Earn First Round Bye in Calder Cup Playoffs
- Firebirds Sweep Weekend Series With Dominant Win Over Canucks
- McCormick's Clutch Performance Leads Firebirds to Victory in Abbotsford
- Firebirds Net Three in the Third Period to Down Barracuda