Toronto Marlies Host Senators in Second Half of Back-To-Back
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Saturday afternoon for the second half of a home-and-home weekend series. Belleville took Friday night's matchup by a score of 4-3.
Toronto is 12-8-1-1 against North Division opponents and 6-2-0-0 against the Senators this season. Toronto has outscored Belleville 32-17 through eight games.
A player to watch on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson. Anderson has points (2-2-4) in three consecutive games, and leads the Marlies in goals with 15 so far this season. On the Belleville side, Egor Sokolov leads the team in points with 29, and scored two goals against the Marlies in Friday's matchup.
Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
