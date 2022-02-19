Bunnaman Loaned to Phantoms, Morrison to Reading

February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Connor Bunnaman has been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Additionally, forward Brad Morrison has been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL by the Phantoms.

Bunnaman, 23, has scored six goals with three assists in 29 games with the Phantoms this season. The fourth-round selection of the Flyers in 2016 out of the Kitchener Rangers has played in 54 career games with the Flyers recording one goal with two assists which includes 15 games with Philadelphia this year. In his AHL career, the Guelph, Ontario native have played in 135 career games with the Phantoms through four seasons scoring 32 goals with 20 assists for 52 points.

Morrison, 25, played in one game with the Phantoms last week. He has scored 8-21-29 with the Reading Royals in 28 games this season. He has 57 career games in the AHL with the Ontario (Cal.) Reign and Rockford IceHogs scoring 13-12-25.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center this evening on Hockey is For Everyone Night hosting the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. The Phantoms host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. to conclude their six-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.