Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Checkers
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-2 on Saturday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-21-5-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Jake Slaker notched his first Monsters tally at 6:29 of the opening frame on the power play off assists from Thomas Schemitsch and Dillon Simpson but the Checkers' Logan Hutsko scored at 13:30 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Charlotte's Alexander True recorded a marker at 14:20 of the second period sending Cleveland into the final intermission trailing 2-1. The Checkers extended the lead with a goal from Dennis Cholowski at 1:39 of the third period, but Robbie Payne responded with a power-play marker at 8:12 off a feed from Jake Christiansen cutting the score to 3-2. Despite a late push from Cleveland, Max McCormick grabbed an empty-net tally at 19:44 pushing the final score to 4-2.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 15 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the victory.
The Monsters close out their visit against the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, February 20, for a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at the Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 - - 2
CLT 1 1 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 2/4 1/1 9 min / 3 inf
CLT 19 0/1 2/4 15 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson L 15 3 1-3-1
CLT Knight W 26 2 5-1-0
Cleveland Record: 14-21-5-3, 7th North Division
Charlotte Record: 26-18-2-0, 4th Atlantic Division
