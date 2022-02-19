Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Checkers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-2 on Saturday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-21-5-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jake Slaker notched his first Monsters tally at 6:29 of the opening frame on the power play off assists from Thomas Schemitsch and Dillon Simpson but the Checkers' Logan Hutsko scored at 13:30 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Charlotte's Alexander True recorded a marker at 14:20 of the second period sending Cleveland into the final intermission trailing 2-1. The Checkers extended the lead with a goal from Dennis Cholowski at 1:39 of the third period, but Robbie Payne responded with a power-play marker at 8:12 off a feed from Jake Christiansen cutting the score to 3-2. Despite a late push from Cleveland, Max McCormick grabbed an empty-net tally at 19:44 pushing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 15 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

CLT 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 2/4 1/1 9 min / 3 inf

CLT 19 0/1 2/4 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson L 15 3 1-3-1

CLT Knight W 26 2 5-1-0

Cleveland Record: 14-21-5-3, 7th North Division

Charlotte Record: 26-18-2-0, 4th Atlantic Division

