Comets Top Phantoms in a Shootout, Win 3-2
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets traveled to Pennsylvania to battle the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night and after the game remained tied after sixty five minutes, the Comets settled the game in a shootout with AJ Greer supplying the game winner.
In the first period, the Comets allowed the first goal of the game after an offensive zone blue-line turnover, Phantoms forward Charlie Gerard took advantage and skated into the Utica zone firing a shot between the legs of Akira Schmid and into the net at 3:38. The Comets went on to tie the game and it was a breakaway by rookie Alex Holtz who went backhand to forward and deked out Phantoms goalie Felix Sandstrom at 8:55. The goal, assisted by Michael Vukojevic an Chase DeLeo was Holtz's 18th
In the second period, a great cross ice pass by Comets veteran Brian Flynn right to the stick of Nolan Foote who blasted a shot past Kirill Ustimenko, who was filling in for the injured Sandstrom, at 12:14. It was Foote's nineth goal of the season and gave the Comets a 2-1 lead after forty minutes of play.
In the final period of regulation, the Phantoms tied the contest on a deflection by Hayden Hodgson that bounced past Schmid at 6:23 and the game was 2-2.
Heading into three on three overtime, the Comets and Phantoms couldn't manage to score as both goalies traded saves. The game went to a shootout and the lone goal was scored by AJ Greer for the deciding goal and a 3-2 win.
The Comets are back in action Friday night, February 25th at 7:00 PM against the Hershey Bears inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
