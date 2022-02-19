Crunch Topple Amerks, 6-3
February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch toppled the Rochester Americans, 6-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Eleven different Crunch players registered a point as the team moves to 19-18-4-1 on the season and 4-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.
Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 27-of-30 shots in victory, while Aaron Dell turned aside 25-of-30 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Crunch opened scoring just 3:55 into the game when Gage Goncalves stickhandled down the left wing before firing a shot from a sharp angle that ricocheted off a defender and in. The team doubled their lead at 8:21 during a 2-on-1 rush. Simon Ryfors skated the puck into the zone down the right side and passed it over to Remi Elie who beat Dell as he cut back in front of the crease.
The Amerks stole one back at the 18:06 mark of the first period when Ryan Scarfo netted a backdoor feed while on the power play.
Syracuse regained their two-goal lead 2:51 into the middle frame.
Otto Somppi threw a centering pass from along the goal line for Daniel Walcott to redirect into the back of the net. Rochester responded with another power-play goal at the six-minute mark when Oskari Laaksonen fired a wrister from the point past a screened Miftakhov, but the Crunch took it back a minute later. Gabe Fortier was in front of the net to capitalize on a centering pass that came from the end boards.
The Crunch netted a power-play goal of their own 5:47 into the third period when Charles Hudon cashed in from the high slot to make it, 5-2. The Amerks yet again responded with another goal on the man-advantage at 8:56. The team connected for another backdoor feed, this time to Brandon Biro, but the Crunch locked in their win with Gabriel Dumont's empty-netter in the final minutes of play.
The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators on Monday at 3 p.m.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Charles Hudon is on a three-game goal-scoring streak...Gabe Fortier is on a three-game points streak (1g, 2a)...Gabriel Dumont has tied his career-high with 20 goals this season...Remi Elie has goals in back-to-back games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2022
- Wolves' Stars Lead Third-Period Rally - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms and Comets Battle in Shootout Thriller - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Score Twice Late, But Fall in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- Crunch Topple Amerks, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Take Down Hogs with Three-Goal Third Period, Snap Rockford's Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Drop Road Trip Finale in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Koppanen Scores Twice to Lead Providence Bruins to 3-1 Win over Hartford Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Shepard Stops 42, Bears Score 4-2 Win in Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Fall to Bruins 3-1 in Weekend Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Late Spark not Enough in Loss to Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Nylander, Penguins Defeat Thunderbirds in Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Top Phantoms in a Shootout, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Erase 2-0 Deficit to Earn Point vs. Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Mash Monsters for 4-2 Victory - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Sens Take Two from Toronto with 5-4 Overtime Win - Belleville Senators
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- AHL Issues Heat Schedule Update - Stockton Heat
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: February 19 & 20 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bunnaman Loaned to Phantoms, Morrison to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Announces Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Sign Forward Dallas Gerads to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat, Condors Begin Weekend Home-And-Home Saturday in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blues Recall D Rosen, Assign F Joshua to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Kick off Key Atlantic Division Stretch with Visit from Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Sign Pair of Forwards - Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Host Senators in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Connolly Returns to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Islanders Host Hershey, Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Look to Keep Win Streak Alive in Grand Rapids Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #41: Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.