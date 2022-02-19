Blues Recall D Rosen, Assign F Joshua to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues announced today the team has recalled defenseman Calle Rosen from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Dakota Joshua to Springfield.

Rosen, 28, was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 30, 2021. This season, the 6'1, 186-pound defenseman has posted 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 27 games with Springfield. The Vaxjo, Sweden, native has dressed in six games with the Blues this season, recording two assists.

Joshua, 25, has skated in 22 games this season with St. Louis, posting five points (two goals, three assists). With Springfield this season, the 6'3, 206-pound forward has appeared in 18 games, posting seven points (two goals, five assists).

The Thunderbirds, who have won three consecutive contests, look to extend that streak on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre in a tangle with the Penguins at 6:05 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

