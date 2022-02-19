Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m.

(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the Webster Bank Arena. Tonight is Hershey's first visit to Bridgeport this season. Bridgeport is the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders

Hershey Bears (24-16-3-3) at Bridgeport Islanders (17-20-5-4)

February 19, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #47 | Webster Bank Arena

Referees: Carter Sandlak (#47), Casey Terreri (#75)

Linespersons: John Rey (#16), Eric Ernst (#24)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears dropped a 5-0 contest last night to the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Bruins were outshot 14-5 in the opening frame, but opened up at 2-0 lead on goals by Eduards Tralmaks and Victor Berglund. After a scoreless middle frame, Providence scored three more times in the third period to secure the win. Hershey outshot the Bruins 34-26, but surrendered two power play goals and a shorthanded goal in the loss. The Islanders last skated on Tuesday, losing a 3-2 overtime decision to Rochester on home ice. Andy Andreoff and Paul Thompson had Bridgeport's goals, but the Islanders fell for the second straight game.

BACK IN BRIDGEPORT:

Tonight is Hershey's first visit to the Webster Bank Arena since Feb. 22, 2020. In that contest, Brian Pinho scored twice, and Phil Maillet and Christian Djoos tallied in the shootout to give Hershey a 5-4 win. The Bears have won two straight games in Bridgeport, and Hershey's last loss in Bridgeport came on Nov. 23, 2019.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between the two clubs this season. All three of the previous meetings took place at GIANT Center, with all three contests going beyond regulation. Hershey is 2-0-0-1 versus the Islanders this year, scoring a 3-2 overtime win on Jan. 2, suffering a 4-3 shootout defeat on Jan. 12, before claiming a 2-1 overtime win on Jan. 29. Hershey's Shane Gersich leads the way versus the Islanders, scoring four goals in the season series, while Alex Jonsson-Fjallby also has three tallies versus the Islanders. Erik Brown has a pair of goals for the Islanders versus Hershey. After tonight, Hershey visits Bridgeport twice more this season on Friday, Mar. 11 and Tues. Apr. 5.

BLANKED ON THE ROAD:

Hershey was shut out for the second time this season last night, with both times the Bears failed to score coming versus the Providence Bruins. Last night was the first time Hershey had been blanked on the road since Nov. 13, 2019 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In that game, Casey DeSmith and Pheonix Copley engaged in a goaltending duel, and the game was scoreless through regulation and overtime. In the shootout, Stefan Noesen scored the lone goal to give the Penguins the win, and seal the shutout victory for DeSmith.

HUNTER MAKES IT HAPPEN:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard enters tonight's game having won four straight starts. After a stint on the Washington Taxi Squad and with ECHL South Carolina, Shepard made his first start with Hershey since Jan. 8 last Saturday versus Belleville, and he continued his winning ways. Shepard stopped 26 shots in the 5-4 victory to improve to 4-1-0 this season, registering a 2.08 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and one shutout. Shepard is 7-1-0 in his nine-game AHL career.

