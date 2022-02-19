Monsters Sign Forward Dallas Gerads to Pro Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the team signed forward Dallas Gerads to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 37 appearances for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season, Gerads posted 4-10-14 with 49 penalty minutes and a -6 rating.

A 5'10", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Blaine, MN, Gerads, 25, supplied 36-43-79 with 121 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in four collegiate seasons with Minnesota State University from 2017-21, helping the Mavericks claim the 2018-19 WCHA Tournament title and the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 WCHA Regular Season Championships. In 109 USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints spanning two seasons from 2015-17, Gerads supplied 24-45-69 with 330 penalty minutes and a +34 rating and wore the captain's "C" for Dubuque during the 2016-17 campaign.

