Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Islanders Host Hershey, Hartford

February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (17-20-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, battle two of the top four teams in the Atlantic Division this weekend, closing out a three-game homestand against the Hershey Bears (24-16-3-3) and Hartford Wolf Pack (23-13-4-2). The Islanders also host two of their best promotional nights of the season: Frontline Workers Night presented by Yale New Haven Health on Saturday (7 p.m.) and A Day at the Office on Sunday (3 p.m.).

WATCH LIVE: This weekend's games are only available via AHLTV.

TICKETS: Great seats still available

LAST TIME OUT

The Islanders went past regulation for the 14th time this season (tied with Hershey for the league lead), but suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans at Webster Bank Arena on Tuesday. Bridgeport fought back from two different one-goal deficits to earn one point in its first game against the Amerks in nearly three years. J.J. Peterka's second goal of the evening was the game-winner for Rochester, while Andy Andreoff and Paul Thompson both scored for the AHL Isles. Ken Appleby (0-3-3) made 27 saves. It was the first time Bridgeport has dropped back-to-back contests since Jan. 1-2.

ISLANDERS VS. BEARS

Saturday's game is the fourth of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the first of three at Webster Bank Arena. Each of the first three matchups occurred in January and all three went to overtime. Bridgeport recorded a 4-3 shootout win on Jan. 12th but fell in overtime on Jan. 2nd and Jan. 29th. Erik Brown leads the Islanders with two goals against Hershey this season.

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Sunday's matinee is the eighth of 10 games in this year's Nutmeg State rivalry, and the fifth of six matchups in Bridgeport. The Islanders are 2-5-0-0 against Hartford this season, but the two clubs haven't met since just after Christmas when Hartford prevailed 3-2 on Dec. 29th. Bridgeport earned a 6-5 shootout win in a wild Dec. 22nd game at the XL Center and a 3-2 victory on Nov. 7th at home.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

The Washington Capitals' affiliate dropped to fourth place in the Atlantic Division (.587) after a 5-0 loss to the Providence Bruins last night in Rhode Island. It was the second time Hershey has been blanked this season, both against Providence. The Bears and Bruins will rematch tomorrow afternoon following their bout with Bridgeport this evening. Hershey has lost back-to-back games to start a four-game road trip, while their leader in goals (15) and points (38), Yale product Joe Snively, is currently with the Caps.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

After a rare Friday night off, the Wolf Pack host Providence tonight before traveling to Webster Bank Arena tomorrow afternoon. Hartford enters the weekend ranked second in the Atlantic Division with 52 points in 42 games (.619) after rotating wins and losses through its last seven games (4-2-1-0). Kris Knoblauch's team is led in scoring by its captain, Jonny Brodzinski, with 17 goals and 34 points in 31 games. Keith Kinkaid (16-3-2) is tied for third among all AHL goaltenders in wins and shares 17th place in goals-against-average (2.65). Teammate Adam Huska (5-5-3) is ninth in the AHL with a 2.40 goals-against-average.

HELGESON TIES NESS

Islanders captain Seth Helgeson is expected to play his 280th game with Bridgeport this weekend (currently one game shy), tying him for fifth place on the franchise's all-time list with Aaron Ness (2010-15). Helgeson has six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-3 rating in 43 games this season, his fifth year with the organization. He also enters the weekend three games away from his 500th career AHL game.

STREAK ENDS AT A DOZEN

The Islanders have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 1-2, ending a stretch of 12 straight contests in which they alternated wins and losses. It tied a franchise record for rotating wins and losses, which the club also did from Nov. 12, 2010 - Dec. 4, 2010. Bridgeport is 6-4-2-1 in its last 13 games.

THOMPSON TURNS IT UP

Paul Thompson has four points in his last five games (two goals, two assists), his most productive stretch offensively this season. The veteran forward registered his fifth goal of the season in Tuesday's setback to the Amerks, which came just 10 seconds into the third period and ultimately forced overtime. It was Bridgeport's quickest goal to begin a period all season.

KUBIAK CONTINUES TO ROLL

Jeff Kubiak has seven points in his last eight games (one goal, six assists) and 11 points since Jan. 8th. In addition to his offensive gains, he has been responsible all over the ice and continues to lead the Islanders with a plus-12 rating. Kubiak has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and two game-winning goals in 31 appearances this season, sitting five points shy of his career high set back in 2018-19.

UP THE APPLE TREE

Ken Appleby is still looking for his first win in the AHL this season, but his numbers indicate it shouldn't be that way. His .929 save percentage is second among all AHL goaltenders who have played in at least six games this season, and his 2.30 GAA is seventh in that category. He's made 35 or more saves in three of his six appearances and hasn't allowed more than three goals in an AHL outing this year. The 26-year-old from North Bay, ON, was an ECHL All-Star this season, and has a 7-9-1 record, 3.00 GAA and .916 save percentage in 17 games with Worcester.

LEADING THE WAY

Chris Terry missed Tuesday's game against Rochester with a minor injury after scoring his team-leading 14th goal of the season last weekend in Charlotte, which helped Bridgeport grind out a 4-3 win in regulation on Friday. It was his second point of the night (1g, 1a) and his team-best fourth goal on the power play. Aside from goals and power-play goals, Terry leads Bridgeport in points (33), shots (128) and multi-point games (8). The Islanders are 6-0-1-1 when Terry collects at least two points in a contest this season.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders are 4-2-1-0 against North Division teams... Bridgeport has 27 games remaining in the regular season, fewest in the Eastern Conference... Felix Bibeau was recalled from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) this morning... Cory Schneider was recalled by the New York Islanders (NHL) on emergency on Monday... Parker Wotherspoon is fourth in the AHL and leads all defensemen in penalty minutes (90)... Jakub Skarek is fifth among AHL goalies in minutes played (1,500:57).

AFFILIATE UPDATE

New York Islanders (18-20-6); Last: 4-1 W vs. Boston, Thursday -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Montreal, 2 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (19-19-2-1); Last: 4-1 W at Utah, Friday -- Next: Tonight at Utah, 9:10 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.