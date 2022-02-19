Connolly Returns to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Brett Connolly to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Connolly has five goals and six assists in 16 games with the IceHogs this season.

Chicago hosts the Florida Panthers tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

Rockford will take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 6 p.m. in Grand Rapids and then return home for an afternoon matchup with Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive a free first responders hat designed by IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

