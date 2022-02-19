Moose Sign Pair of Forwards

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Nick Hutchison and Tristin Langan to professional tryouts.

Nick Hutchison

Center

Born April 27, 1995 -- Hicksville, N.Y.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L

Hutchison, 26, is tied for ninth in ECHL scoring this season with 42 points (16G, 26A) in 31 games with the Wheeling Nailers. The Hicksville, N.Y. product has 63 points (23G, 40A) in 79 career ECHL outings. Hutchison made his AHL debut this season, skating with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Dec. 11 against the Hershey Bears. He appeared in five games with the Penguins. Prior to turning pro, Hutchison recorded 113 points (60G, 53A) in 140 NCAA contests with Canisius College. He was named to the AHA Second All-Conference Team for the 2019-20 season.

Tristin Langan

Forward

Born Dec. 15, 1998 -- Swan River, Man.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots Left

Langan, 23, has suited up in two games for the Moose this season. The forward also recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games for the Syracuse Crunch. The Swan River, Man. product has 19 career AHL games under his belt with four points (1G, 3A) in those outings. In the ECHL, Langan has 30 points (9G, 21A) over the course of 28 games with Orlando Solar Bears this season. Langan boasts 130 points (50G, 80A) in 145 career ECHL games, all with Orlando.

