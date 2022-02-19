Late Spark not Enough in Loss to Bears

February 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Andy Andreoff and Felix Bibeau both scored in the third period on Saturday night, but it was too little too late for the Bridgeport Islanders (17-21-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, in a 4-2 setback to the Hershey Bears (25-16-3-3) at Webster Bank Arena.

Parker Wotherspoon added two assists for his first multi-point performance of the season, while Richard Panik and Robin Salo also had helpers. Jakub Skarek (12-9-4) made 24 saves for the Islanders and Hunter Shepard (7-7-4) recorded 42 stops for Hershey.

Bridgeport's 44 shots-on-goal set a new season high, despite the loss.

The Islanders dominated most of the first period, building a huge advantage in the shots department, but the Bears scored the only goal when Axel Jonsson-Fjallby capitalized on a screened wrister from the slot at 16:42. Bridgeport had 18 shots in the first period alone but came up empty against Shepard.

Marcus Vela doubled the Bears' advantage at 6:36 of the second period, converting on a rush after Shepard stopped two quick shots on a 3-on-1 for the Islanders. Hershey quickly got the puck up the ice to Vela, who had a wide-open look from the left wing, firing a wrist shot short side and above Skarek's blocker. The Bears added a shorthanded goal at 12:14 of the period when Brian Pinho tapped home a feed from Lucas Johansen on a 2-on-1.

Beck Malenstyn made it 4-0 with less than 18 seconds remaining in the second period when he tipped a slapshot from the point off Cody Franson's stick.

Facing a large deficit entering the third period, Andreoff finally got one past Shepard at 7:09 of the final period to put Bridgeport on the board. He deflected Wotherspoon's point shot for his 10th goal of the season and second in as many games.

Bibeau pulled another one back at 14:55 of the third, retrieving the puck after fanning on his initial shot attempt and putting the puck away on the far side. It was his first goal in the AHL this season.

Despite a late power play that grew into a 6-on-4 advantage with Skarek pulled, Bridgeport couldn't collect another goal and dropped to 1-1-2-0 against the Bears this season.

The Islanders finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders conclude a three-game homestand with A Day at the Office tomorrow afternoon against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena. The game can be seen online through AHLTV.

Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders

The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to introduce their new social media handles on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders). The team can be reached by phone at 203-345-2300.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.